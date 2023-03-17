ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.