CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

