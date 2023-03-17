CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
