Morgan Stanley Raises European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $17.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About European Wax Center

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $4,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 71.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,744,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 729,261 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.