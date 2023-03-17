Oppenheimer Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $202.86. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

