Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $229.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.29.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.48 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $202.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,063. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

