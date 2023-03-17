Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $513,250.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Up 6.8 %

RMBS stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

