Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $560,598.25 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

TYL stock opened at $331.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

