The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $1.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.35 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $1.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.04.
Home Point Capital Stock Performance
HMPT opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $250.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
