Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.24.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 81.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,682 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 370,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

