Piper Sandler Cuts Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target to $72.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INDB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.