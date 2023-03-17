MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $497,800.68 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $497,800.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278,529 shares in the company, valued at $214,455,149.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,126 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $494,197.66.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $199,987.20.

On Monday, February 27th, Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $361,865.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after acquiring an additional 282,537 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,231,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

