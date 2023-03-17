Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.