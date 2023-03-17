StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

