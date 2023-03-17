Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 757.0 days.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($122.58) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($134.41) to €134.00 ($144.09) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.47.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

