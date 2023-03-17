Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cellectis by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

