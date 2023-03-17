Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 393,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.