flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 764,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 697,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,821.0 days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF opened at $8.35 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG operates as a brokerage platform in Europe. It offers a wide range of independent products with execution on top of Tier 1 exchanges. The firm provides a full-service and full-product approach to allow clients to take ownership of their financial wealth in a self-directed manner. Its technological edge as well as its high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offerings to customers.

