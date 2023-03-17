Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Drops By 6.5%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,400 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 442,200 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IPI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.