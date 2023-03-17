American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Update

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Green Stock Performance

ERBB opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Green has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

