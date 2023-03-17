Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,458,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.