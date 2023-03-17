Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Grows By 9.6%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

