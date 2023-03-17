Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,572,306.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 160,929 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gray Television Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of GTN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $833.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.