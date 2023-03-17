Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Declines By 6.5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

