Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $1,618,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,366,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,341,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 185.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 31.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 518,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.