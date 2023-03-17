Canaccord Genuity Group Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

ACAD stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

