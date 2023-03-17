Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
INSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %
INSE opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
