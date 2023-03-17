Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

INSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

INSE opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

