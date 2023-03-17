Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

