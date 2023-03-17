Jonestrading Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 94.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

