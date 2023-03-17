Jonestrading Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
DURECT Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $115.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
