Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $661,955.83 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Vincent Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40.

DexCom Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

