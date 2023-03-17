Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.