RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

