StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 2.2 %
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.25.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. ?The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
