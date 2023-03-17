StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.