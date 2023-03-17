Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.70.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 274.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Renasant by 327.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

