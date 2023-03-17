StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.