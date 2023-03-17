StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Performance
QUIK stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.54. QuickLogic has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Featured Articles
