RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.53. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

