Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

PROV opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.75.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

