Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $16.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
