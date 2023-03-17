Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,258,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.