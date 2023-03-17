Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,153 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Stories

