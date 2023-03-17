Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of PULM stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Articles
