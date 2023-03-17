StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.