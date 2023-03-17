New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYMT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.78. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $14.96.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
