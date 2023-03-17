ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

