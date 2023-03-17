StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

