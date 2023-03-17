IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

