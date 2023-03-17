Short Interest in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Expands By 9.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $66,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

