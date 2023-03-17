Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

ILPT opened at $3.21 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.15%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

