I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

I-Mab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. I-Mab has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $21.44.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.