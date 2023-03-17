Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Expands By 9.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $14,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,773,625.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadiz Stock Performance

CDZIP stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

Cadiz Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

