Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 476.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Arconic by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 271,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 992,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.