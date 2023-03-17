Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.12. Escalade has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Featured Stories

